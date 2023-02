NFL Top 100 2023 free agents: Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Geno Smith top the list

Getty Images

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2023 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents and released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported. Players released after initial publication may be added and all 100 players initially on the list will still be listed after any additions.

1. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

2. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

3. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith

4. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

5. Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave

6. Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne

7. Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown

8. Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean

9. Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

10. Bengals safety Jessie Bates

11. 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey

12. Eagles cornerback James Bradberry

13. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

14. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs

15. Giants running back Saquon Barkley

16. Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson

17. Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards

18. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner

19. Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers

20. Bucs linebacker Lavonte David

21. Titans linebacker David Long

22. Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport

23. Broncos defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones

24. Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor

25. Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen

26. Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds

27. Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones

28. Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox

29. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard

30. Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary

31. Ravens offensive guard Ben Powers

32. 49ers edge rusher Charles Omenihu

33. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield

34. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham

35. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters

36. Packers receiver Allen Lazard

37. Colts edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue

38. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram

39. Lions offensive guard Evan Brown

40. Bills safety Jordan Poyer

41. Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz

42. Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

43. Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson

44. Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt

45. 49ers edge rusher Samson Ebukam

46. Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki

47. Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke

48. 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

49. Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn

50. Jaguars edge rusher Arden Key

51. Eagles offensive guard Isaac Seumalo

52. Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting

53. Free agent receiver Odell Beckham

54. Texans edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

55. Titans tight end Austin Hooper

56. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch

57. Titans offensive guard Nate Davis

58. Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata

59. Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman

60. Giants safety Julian Love

61. Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy

62. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson

63. Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett

64. Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin

65. Browns center Ethan Pocic

66. Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton

67. Lions receiver D.J. Chark

68. Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

69. Bengals safety Vonn Bell

70. Saints receiver Michael Thomas

71. Rams safety Taylor Rapp

72. Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton

73. Eagles running back Miles Sanders

74. Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill

75. Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill

76. Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins

77. Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston

78. Chargers outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy

79. Jets center Connor McGovern

80. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst

81. Raiders offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor

82. Bears running back David Montgomery

83. Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum

84. 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair

85. Broncos offensive guard Dalton Risner

86. Packers safety Adrian Amos

87. Colts receiver Parris Campbell

88. Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman

89. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold

90. Giants receiver Darius Slayton

91. Broncos offensive tackle Cameron Fleming

92. Eagles safety Marcus Epps

93. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple

94. Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi

95. Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker

96. Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell

97. 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley

98. Eagles safety Kyzir White

99. Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox

100. Jets offensive tackle George Fant

101. Titans defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.