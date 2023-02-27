Report: Alex Van Pelt to take on quarterbacks coach duties for Browns

Getty Images

The Browns lost their quarterbacks coach this offseason when Drew Petzing became the offensive coordinator of the Cardinals and they are reportedly going to pass on hiring someone else to fill the position.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will take on the quarterback coach duties for the 2023 season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will remain the team’s offensive play caller.

It will be a familiar role for Van Pelt. He served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021 while Petzing was the tight ends coach, so this is just a reversion to the past way of doing things in Cleveland.

Deshaun Watson was not the quarterback for the Browns in those seasons and pushing him to better production than he managed in his first year with the Browns will be a key to the team’s success next season. That was going to be a big part of Van Pelt’s job regardless of title and it will now be an even bigger piece of his portfolio.