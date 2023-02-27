Sean Desai in Philadelphia for second Eagles defensive coordinator interview

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 27, 2023, 7:26 AM EST
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears
Getty Images

The Eagles have brought defensive coordinator candidate Sean Desai in for a second interview.

Desai previously interviewed virtually and is now in Philadelphia to interview in person, according to NFL Network.

Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator position became vacant after the Super bowl when Jonathan Gannon left to become head coach of the Cardinals.

Desai is currently on the Seahawks’ staff with the title of associate head coach/defensive assistant. In 2021 he was defensive coordinator of the Bears.

