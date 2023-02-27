Steelers re-sign Jamir Jones

Getty Images

Linebacker Jamir Jones played in every game for the Steelers in 2022 and he’ll be back with the team in 2023.

The Steelers announced on Monday that they have re-signed Jones. It’s a one-year deal for a player who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Jones played more than half of the team’s special teams snaps last season and also saw 86 snaps on defense. He finished the year with 10 tackles and a pass defensed.

Jones initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2020 and signed with the Steelers in 2021. He played three games with the team and then was claimed off of waivers by the Rams. He played 10 games for the NFC West club before going back on waivers and winding up in Jacksonville to close out the year. Jones returned to Pittsburgh after being cut at the end of last summer.