Stephen Jones: We’ll probably use franchise tag again this year

No teams have used a franchise tag yet this offseason and one team to watch leading up to the March 7 deadline is the Cowboys.

Dallas used the tag on tight end Dalton Schultz last year and did not reach a long-term deal with him before last season. That leaves Schults on track for unrestricted free agency along with running back Tony Pollard, who would be in line for a $10.1 million contract under the terms of the tag.

Tagging Schultz again would cost about $13 million and executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that he expects someone to get the tag in the near future.

“We’re not afraid of the tag. End of the day we’ll probably use it again this year,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

With Ezekiel Elliott possibly on his way out, Pollard seems to be the likelier bet for a tag and we’ll know one way or another in a little more than a week.