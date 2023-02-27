Stephen Jones: We’ll probably use franchise tag again this year

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2023, 3:13 PM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

No teams have used a franchise tag yet this offseason and one team to watch leading up to the March 7 deadline is the Cowboys.

Dallas used the tag on tight end Dalton Schultz last year and did not reach a long-term deal with him before last season. That leaves Schults on track for unrestricted free agency along with running back Tony Pollard, who would be in line for a $10.1 million contract under the terms of the tag.

Tagging Schultz again would cost about $13 million and executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that he expects someone to get the tag in the near future.

“We’re not afraid of the tag. End of the day we’ll probably use it again this year,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

With Ezekiel Elliott possibly on his way out, Pollard seems to be the likelier bet for a tag and we’ll know one way or another in a little more than a week.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Stephen Jones: We’ll probably use franchise tag again this year

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.