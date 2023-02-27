Will Levis set to throw at Combine

Getty Images

Add Will Levis to the list of quarterbacks who are expected to throw during workouts at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

According to multiple reports, the former Kentucky signal caller will do a full workout for scouts this week. He joins C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson as top prospects at the position who will show off their arms while Bryce Young is expected to wait until Alabama’s Pro Day.

Levis started at Kentucky the last two seasons after transferring from Penn State. He was 185-of-283 for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 11 starts for the Wildcats in 2022.

Young is generally ranked as the top quarterback in this year’s class with Levis, Stroud, and Richardson behind him in some order. All four are expected to hear their names called in the first round.