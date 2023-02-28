49ers hope Brock Purdy can have elbow surgery next week

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy‘s right elbow surgery was set to happen last week, but doctors opted to postpone the operation because Purdy still had too much swelling around the injury.

A new date for the operation could come soon. 49ers General Manager John Lynch said at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday that Purdy will meet with his doctors later this month and that the hope is that the surgery can take place sometime next week.

Lynch said that the “best outcome” for this surgery comes what all “the swelling and stiffness” are gone, so it remains to be seen if things have improved enough for doctors to recommend moving forward at this point.

Lynch added that the postponement is not ideal because Purdy is expected to face a six-month recovery timeline and every day will move the team closer to the start of the 2023 season, but that the team wants the most positive final result under any circumstances.