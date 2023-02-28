49ers hope Brock Purdy can have elbow surgery next week

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2023, 2:13 PM EST
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles
Getty Images

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy‘s right elbow surgery was set to happen last week, but doctors opted to postpone the operation because Purdy still had too much swelling around the injury.

A new date for the operation could come soon. 49ers General Manager John Lynch said at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday that Purdy will meet with his doctors later this month and that the hope is that the surgery can take place sometime next week.

Lynch said that the “best outcome” for this surgery comes what all “the swelling and stiffness” are gone, so it remains to be seen if things have improved enough for doctors to recommend moving forward at this point.

Lynch added that the postponement is not ideal because Purdy is expected to face a six-month recovery timeline and every day will move the team closer to the start of the 2023 season, but that the team wants the most positive final result under any circumstances.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “49ers hope Brock Purdy can have elbow surgery next week

  1. I don’t know – it seems like they will go in there and see he needs the full Tommy John, and if so, he will be out all of the year.

    Lance needs to be pushed, they need to sign someone. I kind of like Taylor Heinicke as a cheap but decent backup that could start.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.