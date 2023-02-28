Bears hire Luke Steckel as assistant offensive line coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2023, 9:09 AM EST
The Bears are adding Luke Steckel to their coaching staff.

A Tuesday announcement from the team brings word that Steckel will be the assistant offensive line coach on Matt Eberflus’ staff.

Steckel spent the last two seasons as the Titans’ tight ends coach and he was on the Titans staff since 2013 in a variety of roles. The team announced he was moving to run game analyst after moving Tony Dews from running backs coach to tight ends coach earlier this month, but that role appears to have been of less appeal than the job in Chicago.

Steckel interviewed for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator opening earlier this offseason, but the team wound up hiring Kellen Moore.

