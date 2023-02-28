Brian Gutekunst: Until we speak with Aaron Rodgers, all options on table

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2023, 9:45 AM EST
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is out of the darkness, but he still hasn’t shed any light on his plans for the 2023 season.

That was the message from Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst on Tuesday. Gutekunst said that he has not spoken to Rodgers at length since the end of Green Bay’s season and that the team is hopeful about getting word from the quarterback about his thoughts before free agency gets underway on March 15.

Gutekunst referenced the need to hear those thoughts when asked if the Packers want Rodgers back for another year.

“He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We need to have those conversations. We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for him so we’ll get to that coming up.”

Gutekunst said the team believes Jordan Love is ready to be the starting quarterback, but it still remains to be seen if the Packers will be moving in that direction for the 2023 season.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “Brian Gutekunst: Until we speak with Aaron Rodgers, all options on table

  2. This guy my GM needs to man up he is in charge not Aaron there are half a dozen legit reason to move on from him so if you wanna trade him then trade him don’t worry about his ego . Perhaps the only legit reason is you want him to restructure his contract to make it more cap friendly for his next team which he should do as it would also be in his best interest.

  3. Does Love have what it takes to take a team back to the Super Bowl? Maybe he does, maybe he doesn’t. Nobody knows. Does Rodgers have what it takes to take a team back to the Super Bowl? 12 years of history says no. Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is the definition of insanity.

  4. I wonder what’s like to be held hostage a prepubescent teenager? I guess the Packers are finding out now!

  6. Packers are hoping he’s ready to move on either by trade or retirement. Skipping voluntary workouts and the never ending drama tells you all you need to know that it’s time to move on..

  7. Tell Rodgers he’s no longer wanted in Green Bay. Just tell him. If he insists on showing up tell him to wear street clothes, point him towards the sidelines, hand him a clipboard and tell him he’s the most expensive coach in the league. He’ll request a trade to anybody.

  8. Of course Gutenkunst has to play ball and acquiesce to Rodgers’ needs, otherwise he’ll just retire, leaving the Pack without a trade asset and a massive cap hit.

  10. Arrogant Aaron is a narcissistic sociopath. He will not retire. He craves the attention & will not want to go into the HOF the same year as Tom Brady. Gutenkust needs to end this saga.

  14. Does Rodgers have what it takes to take a team back to the Super Bowl? 12 years of history says no.
    ===========

    Its convenient to blame Rodgers.

    Care to review how many times the defense was embarrassed? They gave up 35 points per game in the NFCC Game losses. No QB can win with that.

    Shall we talk about how many times it looked like someone had stolen McCarthys play sheet in the Post-season? Arguably the worst big game coach in history.

    .. I do not believe this Packer team will win another Super Bowl with Rodgers. Rodgers is not the reason for that.

  16. I have always been a Rodgers fan, but his behavior is getting old. The whole dark thing, people who really want to meditate don’t make an announcement. HEY I’m going to sit in the dark to find inner peace. He has great talent, maybe moving to a different team will let it shine again.

  19. Before you speak A A Ron – clear the table. Guess who’s not invited to dinner?? Bye Bye Rog

  20. You would have thought Gutekunst would have been invited to hang out with him on his four day little vacation in total darkness, since he’s left the pack in the dark the last two years.

  22. Cap number is a roster killer and the highest paid employee doesn’t show up for the early stuff to put the team in the best position to win – especially with the young receiving core. Unless both change for 2023 need to move on as can’t build the right culture based on that dynamic.

  24. I’ve always been a fan of Aaron Rodgers, but it’s time for the Packers to formally announce that Jordan Love is the starter, and let the chips fall where they may with AR. This drama is getting ridiculous, the Packers don’t need it.

  25. I’m so tired of the PR game, both from Gutey and Rodgers. I just don’t care. Please find a way to trade him so we don’t have to have another 8-8 season, or 10-6 or 6-10….even if they manage to make the playoffs the trend of Rodgers playoff performances has been obvious for all to see, an arrow headed down. He still has trade value to the Jets or one or two other teams, because they can throw a dart for a year or two relatively cheaply, whereas the Packers are on the hook for the insane extension they gave him last year.

  26. Cap number is a roster killer and the highest paid employee doesn’t show up for the early stuff to put the team in the best position to win
    ==========

    $31,623,568, 9th among NFL QBs, with Burrow, Herbert, Hurts, and Jackson on deck for new deals.

    Tom Bradys hit is $3.5mil more…. he’s not even on a roster..

  27. I seem to recall Rodgers’ last post-game presser, where he stated that he would not hold the Packers hostage waiting for his decision. He’s out of the dark, so what is the hold-up this time? Why do the Packers kow-tow to this guy? He’s given them ONE Super Bowl in 18 years. It’s ridiculous.

  28. Tell Rodgers he’s no longer wanted in Green Bay. Just tell him. If he insists on showing up tell him to wear street clothes, point him towards the sidelines, hand him a clipboard and tell him he’s the most expensive coach in the league.
    ===========

    The hard line worked really well with Favre, didn’t it? All that Rubicon crossing, trains leaving the station.

    Under your scenario, there’s absolutely nothing to stop Rodgers from just showing up and destroying their cap through 2026 when his contract runs out.

    If they want him gone, their only option is to work with him on a trade.

    Literally, the only option beacuse he can’t be cut, and they’ve given him financial incentive to keep showing up.

  29. I can shenanigans on BG saying Love is ready. If Love is ready, then he’s ready. It makes no difference at all what you do with Rodgers then. Cutting him, trading him, benching him, none of that makes Love not ready. So why is BG saying then they’re waiting to hear what Rodgers wants? If Love is ready, it’s completely immaterial what Rodgers wants. Your decision has already been made that Love is ready? Then you have nothing to wait for.

  31. minkytails says: “Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is the definition of insanity.”
    ——————–

    By your logic, the Packers switching to me as QB gives them a better chance at getting to the Super Bowl?!? Yikes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.