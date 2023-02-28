Browns, Jets will open preseason in Hall of Fame Game

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 28, 2023, 2:39 PM EST
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

The 2023 preseason will kick off with a meeting of the Browns and Jets.

The Hall of Fame Game will feature the Jets and Browns on August 3 in Canton, Ohio, according to multiple reports.

That will allow those teams to be involved in honoring Browns Hall of Famer Joe Thomas and Jets Hall of Famers Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko. (The other six members of the Hall of Fame class are Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Ken Riley, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware.)

The Jets and Browns will play four preseason games in August, while the other 30 NFL teams will each play three.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Browns, Jets will open preseason in Hall of Fame Game

  1. I was hoping this would be the case for the Brownies. Joe Thomas being enshrined in the HoF is just about the only positive in the era known as the “New Browns.” Celebrating with him in Canton should be fun.

  2. Great. Browns should use all 4 quarters to practice clock management and onside kick recovery drills.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.