Commanders re-sign Milo Eifler, Rachad Wildgoose

The Commanders announced the retention of a couple of players from their 2022 roster on Tuesday.

Linebacker Milo Eifler and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose will be remaining with the team on one-year deals. Both players were set to be exclusive rights free agents this offseason.

Eifler played in 10 games during the 2022 season and had a stint on injured reserve in October and November. He was credited with four tackles while seeing almost all of his playing time on special teams.

Wildgoose, who entered the league as a 2021 Bills sixth-round pick, played in 15 games and made three starts. He had 16 tackles and three passes defensed.