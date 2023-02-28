Duke Tobin: Joe Burrow’s contract will get done when it gets done

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is eligible for a contract extension after completing his third season and it seems likely he’ll receive one before the 2023 season begins.

That’s at least the vibe Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin was giving off when he was asked about a potential second contract for Burrow on Tuesday.

“It’s not done yet,” Tobin said with a smile at his Combine press conference. “It’s a good problem to have. I have been pretty vocal about what Joe means to us and my job is to facilitate his success as best I can with putting pieces around him. And his contract will get done when it gets done.

“But it’s a good problem to have. He’s a vital part of what we’re doing.”

Tobin reiterated that same point later on in his press conference, saying, “Our quarterback, we go as he goes.”

“He’s proven that he can get us there,” Tobin said. “He’s proven that he’s a championship-caliber quarterback. But it’s not a one-person game and we have to be ready to put the pieces around him that can facilitate his success.”

Burrow finished fourth in MVP voting in 2022, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 257 yards with five TDs.

The Bengals, Eagles, and Chargers all appear likely to break the bank this offseason for the quarterback each team drafted in 2020: Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert, respectively.

2 responses to “Duke Tobin: Joe Burrow’s contract will get done when it gets done

  1. This might be an interesting few years now for Cincy a historically cheap team will not have to open the wallet to keep things together. Stay tuned.

  2. Tobin has done a good job. They’re not in a cap hell like Buffalo and so many other teams in the AFC.

    If you look at who is set up the best right now across the board, with a QB, avoiding cap hell, good young players, good coaching, etc, there’s really Cincy and NE that fit into that mold in the AFC. Cincy is clearly ahead of schedule, but they may be losing talent once that Burrow contract is signed.

    They’ll lose Jessie Bates next month for example.

    KC is going to run into problems if you look at their current cap positions, who they have to pay and some players whose cap hits climb in upcoming seasons.

    Chris Jone’s cap hit in 2023 is an appalling 28 million, for example. They need to sign their LT, with the latter holding all the cards.

    The Chargers are in a really bad spot with their cap position and will have to come forward to pay Herbert after 2023, so they’re in a real small window.

    Raiders have a lot of cap space now, but they don’t have a QB. Houston has tons of picks and all kinds of cap space, but they’re probably 2 years away from seeing those hopeful draft picks work out or not.

