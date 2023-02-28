Duke Tobin not interested in trading Tee Higgins: “They want a receiver, go find your own”

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 28, 2023, 4:19 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets
Having completed his third season, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is in line for a contract extension and a substantial raise.

That’s led to some speculation that Cincinnati could trade Higgins — much like Tennessee did when A.J. Brown had earned a second contract last offseason.

But on Tuesday, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin sounded like someone who has absolutely no interest in removing Higgins from his team’s roster.

“I’m not in the business of making other teams better. I’m in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better,” Tobin said at his Combine press conference. “And so, trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind.

“That’s their problem. They want a receiver, go find your own. In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals, so the trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now.”

Higgins has been a critical piece of Cincinnati’s offense since he was selected at the top of the second round in 2020. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and nearly did so as a rookie, finishing with 908 yards on 67 catches. In 2022, he caught 74 passes for 1,029 yards with seven touchdowns. Higgins has also caught 31 passes for 457 yards with three touchdowns in seven postseason games.

His rookie deal is set to expire after the 2023 season, which is part of why he’s likely to receive a new contract this offseason.

8 responses to “Duke Tobin not interested in trading Tee Higgins: “They want a receiver, go find your own”

  1. This was pretty obvious. It would weaken Cincy and he’s under a rookie deal, which Mike Brown won’t enteratin with a new contract due to Burrow’s pending deal, after 2023.

    He’ll become a FA next March.

  2. He’ll walk for nothing straight to Baltimore. A team with championships, world class facilities and real, natural grass.

  3. You mean he’s not going to the Eagles for a 7th round pick in return? Teams just seem to GIVE Philly their players for very little.

  4. $100 million per season to a QB and 2 WR won’t win a superbowl but it will save Joey B the embarrassment of being exposed without great weapons.

  5. religionisforidiots says:
    February 28, 2023 at 4:27 pm
    He’ll walk for nothing straight to Baltimore. A team with championships, world class facilities and real, natural grass.

    And no quarterback.
    As proven by the long list of free agent wide receivers who decided to make Baltimore their home the past few seasons…

  6. Gonna be interesting to see what other good young players they will lose as a result of keeping Higgins burrow and chase.

  7. GM speak but guess he forgot who he is working for as Ownership of the bengals is too cheap to pay this guy after the season he’ll be on his own.

