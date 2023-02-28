Eagles promote Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator

February 28, 2023
The Eagles didn’t have to look far to find their new offensive coordinator.

Brian Johnson is being promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The offensive coordinator position in Philadelphia became vacant when Shane Steichen was hired as the Colts’ head coach after the Super Bowl. Johnson was considered a potential offensive coordinator for other teams, but he ultimately decided to stay put and get a promotion.

The primary head coach of the Eagles’ offense is head coach Nick Sirianni, but Sirianni wants the offensive coordinator to call plays, and that will now be Johnson’s job.

