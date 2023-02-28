Eagles propose allowing players to wear No. 0 on jerseys

Getty Images

NFL players can currently only wear Nos. 1 to 99 on their jerseys, but if a new proposal is adopted, No. 0 will be an additional option.

The Eagles have put forth a proposal that would allow players to wear 0 on their jerseys, according to Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com.

In recent years the league has relaxed rules on jersey numbers by allowing more players to wear single-digit jersey numbers, as well as allowing defensive players to wear numbers that were previously only permitted on offense. Reasons for the change include NFL teams having more wide receivers on their rosters than they used to, necessitating more use of numbers outside the 80s, and some teams worrying that as they continue to retire numbers of past greats, there won’t be enough numbers left for their current players.

The No. 0 and No. 00 have both been used in the NFL in the past, but the league decided 50 years ago to make stricter rules about jersey numbers.

In 2020 the NCAA changed its rules to allow players to wear 0 on their jerseys. The NFL may now follow suit.