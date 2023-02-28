Falcons cut Marcus Mariota

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 28, 2023, 10:02 AM EST
Marcus Mariota‘s stint with the Falcons is finished after one year.

The Falcons announced this morning that they have released Mariota.

That’s no surprise, given that cutting Mariota saves $12 million on the Falcons’ salary cap, and given that Mariota did not play well last season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Mariota is only 29 years old and might still have a future in the NFL, but so far his career has been a disappointment. He’s likely to fit somewhere with a team that wants a veteran backup.

  5. My Raiders never should have cut him. He’s still a good QB some team will pick him up better than Wentz or Mayfield for sure.

  9. Has he already recovered from surgery? I dont think he will retire. Backups make easy money learning systems and playing sporadically. His journey for a future chance to start, continues.
    He did beat the 49ers this year after all, while Prescott for Dallas hasnt the last two years …

  12. Mariota was the ultimate team guy before Atlanta. Never a peep of him being anything but great in the locker room; super supportive. Then he just bails on the team? There’s more to this story than was ever told and we may never know – UNLESS the truth is revealed on Netflix’s “Quarterback” this summer featuring Mahomes, Cousins and Mariota (who chose those three?).

  14. A great number 2 or 3 in SF. One of the 49ers top 2 may or may not be traded. Purdy earned the top spot, but it’s doubtful he will be a true 100% on week 1. So, Lance may be starting week 1. Why would Mariota not want to sign with SF? He could settle in as a backup for the 49ers for the rest of his career if he so desired. Shanahan would certainly keep him busy with 5 or 6 plays a game as a specialist such as Payton did with Taysom Hill. Purdy will be #1, Lance will get traded eventually, Mariota could end up with a great career in SF as a backup, but much more than that.

  15. Wouldn’t mind him as the backup to Hurts and would be funny if that happened considered Chip Kelly nearly traded a ton of picks to draft him.

  16. Another Oregon flameout, Herbert to follow shortly. That high school offense of theirs will just never translate to the NFL. See also: Oklahoma.

  18. Ha! The 49ers managed to break 4 Quarterbacks on their way to a disappointing ending, but you want to toss Marcus into the meat grinder? I’m sure he’s grateful for the suggestion.

  21. Maybe he can join up with a new team that features Cam Cheating and Carson Yutz – the Wasteland Wrong Ways.

