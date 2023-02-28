Jags restructure contracts of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Brandon Scherff

Getty Images

The Jaguars have restructured the deals of three of last year’s free agent signings in order to create cap space for the coming season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones joined right guard Brandon Scherff in reworking their contracts for the coming year. All three players converted large portions of their salaries into signing bonuses.

The moves involved $32.657 million in salary and the Jaguars created $26.14 million in cap space.

The Jaguars are now set to be under the salary cap when the new league year begins on March 15. Re-signing or tagging tight end Evan Engram and the potential reinstatement of wide receiver Calvin Ridley would take up a big chunk of their available space.