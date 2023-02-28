Joe Douglas: Derek Carr made “strong impression,” we’ll look at every option

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2023, 12:50 PM EST
The Jets are in the market for help at quarterback and that search was central to General Manager Joe Douglas’ press conference in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

A recent meeting between the Jets and free agent Derek Carr was of particular interest since Carr remains available and the Jets can’t discuss any other options not already on their roster at the present time. Douglas said the meeting with Carr was a good one while doing nothing to suggest that the team is keeping close tabs on Aaron Rodgers‘ situation with the Packers.

“Obviously you guys have seen reports about us bringing Derek Carr in about a week and a half ago,” Douglas said. “I can tell you that was a fantastic visit. Really enjoyed spending time with him. He’s the only quarterback I can really shed any light on for you guys since he’s the only quarterback that’s a free agent. He left a strong impression with everybody. We’re going to be exploring the veteran quarterback market this offseason, we’re going to look at every available option. When it’s time to make the right decision, we’re going to make the best decision for the Jets.”

Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that the team has yet to speak to Rodgers about what 2023 has in store and the results of that conversation will have ripple effects on the Jets and other teams as the quarterback market takes shape ahead of the start of the new league year.

13 responses to “Joe Douglas: Derek Carr made “strong impression,” we’ll look at every option

  1. IMHO The Jets better get to Carr now before someone else does soon! His numbers are good
    and he needs NO CAVE to think things through! If the Jets don’t make a move now, when will they? If they lose Carr to the Saints or another team, they lose the chance to relly improve there QB Room and roster!

  2. My gut instincts are telling me that if it was up to Joe Douglas he would take Carr But the owner wants Rodgers.

  3. Derek Carr is the perfect QB for February 28th. He’ll interview well. He can talk chalkboard with the best. He can throw the ball around (with no defense on the field) like very few QBs. Carr’s problems begin when the defense takes away the plays you’ve been practicing all week, and you have to stay calm and cool, and make amazing plays under pressure. Very few human beings have been able to master that, so guys like Carr will always find work.Carr has the hardware. Just doesn’t have the software.

  4. while the Packers are dreaming of a big paydayfor its aging philosopher, the Jets would be prudent to sign Carr. Rogers is on the tailend of a HOF career, but his mind is not focused on football as he seeks ‘the meaning of life’. Carr will be motivated to play hard, and won’t waste his time playing to the NY media.

  5. I can see Derek Carr having another 6 win season on the Saints, panthers or Jets…..

  7. Jimmy G will be cheaper, is a better leader and he has playoff experience. You can get to the Superbowl with JG. Not sure your can do that with DC.

  8. This hype is hilarious wait until week 6 in October and Derek Carr is a benched 35 million dollar QB!

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

  9. I think we know by the end of this week as to Rodgers wishes and how the Packers accommodate. Maybe even a hint in McAfee’s podcast today.

  11. A year ago Carr – in a season where they lost their HC 5 games in – had almost 5,000 yards and the team lost a wild card game to the eventual AFC Champions by a TD. In comes Josh McD with his reputation for disaster as a HC and whose ONLY success ever came with TB12 as his QB and everything goes downhill. Carr should run from the Jets and pray that he can convince Reich that he’s the guy for Carolina.

  12. Joe Douglas: Derek Carr made “strong impression,”…but not strong enough to get hired.

  13. The meeting went well with Carr, but he’s not Rodgers. I’d love to see Rodgers win three SuperBowls with the Jets. That’s how badly I’d like to see him gone from Green Bay.

