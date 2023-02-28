John Johnson: I know my best ball is ahead of me

Getty Images

Tuesday morning brought word of an impending change to the Browns defense.

Safety John Johnson is set to be released at the start of the league year in March unless the Browns can find a trade partner to take the veteran off their hands. Johnson has a non-guaranteed salary of $9.75 million for the coming season, which is the final one on his current contract.

With his departure coming one way or another, Johnson took the moment to say farewell to the city he’s called home since signing with the Browns in 2021.

“I appreciate the Cleveland Browns for the opportunity,” Johnson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “The city is truly one of a kind. I wish that I could’ve done more while here; however, I know that my best ball is ahead of me. I pray great things for my former teammates.”

Johnson had 162 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 32 games for the Browns.