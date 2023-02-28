Leonard Fournette asked for his release, and “they respected my wishes”

Posted by Charean Williams on February 28, 2023, 4:24 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht didn’t break news about Leonard Fournette during his news conference on Tuesday. But Licht’s answer about the veteran running back gave it away.

“I think Leonard Fournette still has several years left in him as a three-down back,” Licht said.

Fournette confirmed to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the Bucs are releasing him.

“I asked after the season to be [released], and they respected my wishes,” Fournette told Stroud. “So no bad blood.”

Fournette, 28, said Tom Brady’s retirement weighed heavily in his decision. The Bucs, who are $56 million over the salary cap, are expected to begin a rebuild next season.

Fournette said he will look for a team that has a chance to win it all.

“Winning is everything,” Fournette said. “That’s all. And in my last three years here, that’s all we’ve done. But since my guy [Brady] left — that’s why I came — so my time here was up.”

The Bucs will save $3.5 million on the cap with his release.

4 responses to “Leonard Fournette asked for his release, and “they respected my wishes”

  1. Can’t argue with his logic. As long as he can land on a team that is set up to compete for it all, good on him. I’m not a big fan of these fellows going in, getting big signing bonuses, and then as soon as it appears the road ahead is going to be tougher, leaving with dead cap money for the team/fans to deal with.

  2. LOL @ Brady bringing him back into cap hell and it spiraling out of control going 8-9.

    NE was going to see if they could bring him in last year and Brady got all insecure about it. It still didn’t matter for Brady.

    Got a good taste of what irresponsible teambuilding does. LOL

  4. I like it when things work out amicably between a team and a player. Leonard’s tough when he’s motivated, but he can get distracted/bored easily. He’s only 28 but he feels like he has been playing forever. He’s only averaged more than 200 carries twice in his career and went over 1,000 yards both times. He’s also got about 70 catches a year three out of six years. He’s probably looking for a contender but people may be leery of him because of the work ethic worries, his age and his potential pricetag.

    But…for the right team in the right situation? He could be a very valuable asset.

