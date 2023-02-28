Lions hire Penn State DL coach John Scott

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2023, 6:35 AM EST
The Lions have plucked a coach away from Penn State.

According to multiple reports, the Lions have hired defensive line coach John Scott for a job on Dan Campbell’s staff. The specific role is not known, but the Lions have an opening for a defensive line coach after Todd Wash left the team to take a job with the Panthers.

Penn State head coach James Franklin said farewell to Scott on social media without a specific mention of where he’s going beyond taking a job in the NFL.

Scott was at Penn State for the last three seasons. His only previous NFL experience came with the Jets in 2015-2016 and he’s also worked for South Carolina, Arkansas, and Texas Tech.

