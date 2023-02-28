Lions plan to redesign uniforms in 2024

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 28, 2023, 4:55 PM EST
Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Lions are heading into their final season with their current uniform design.

Lions President Rod Wood told the Detroit Free Press that the team is working with Nike on new uniforms that could be unveiled in 2024.

Wood also said the Lions will have a new alternate helmet for the 2023 season, which the Lions will wear when wearing their all-gray alternate uniforms.

The Lions do not intend to change their longtime color scheme of Honolulu blue and silver, but it will be a change from the current uniform design, which has been in place in Detroit since 2017.

8 responses to “Lions plan to redesign uniforms in 2024

  1. Good. They’re absolutely awful.

    Go back to the late 80s/early 90s look with the powder blue pants on the road with the white jersey.

    Change the styling of the lion logo on the helmet, too. Atrocious.

  3. Just go back to the traditional Uniforms from the 70’s,80’s and 90’s. If NIKE is going to design it you can almost guarantee it will be a freak show.

  4. So they’ve basically shot themselves in the foot as far as ’23 merch sales go. And just when the team started looking promising on the field. Isn’t it fun being a Lions fan!?!

  7. Why? Not a Lions fan, but their uni are great as they are. Don’t be like the Jets, and get ugly unis.

  8. Can’t be any worse than what they did to the Titans. That number font is an abomination

