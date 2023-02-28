Nick Caserio on Brandin Cooks: We’ll do what’s best for the team

Getty Images

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks wanted out of Houston before the trade deadline and he made it clear at the end of the season that he hasn’t changed his mind, but it remains to be seen if the team will be moving on without the veteran.

General Manager Nick Caserio did not show any cards when he was asked about Cooks’ status during a press conference at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

“We’re kinda in the team building process here,” Caserio said. “Every player, every situation ultimately we’ll do what we feel is best for the team, the organization moving forward.”

Cooks has a fully guaranteed salary of $18 million for 2023 and the Texans would not get any cap relief by releasing him. A trade would bring some room to work with under the cap, but it’s unclear if there’s going to be any more interest in dealing for him now than there was in the middle of the 2022 season.