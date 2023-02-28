Nick Sirianni on push play: I thought it was good for the game, we’ll play by whatever rules they use

February 28, 2023
The Eagles had a lot of success in short yardage this season when they lined up a couple of players behind quarterback Jalen Hurts under center and pushed him forward on sneaks, but that may not be part of their playbook in 2023.

There’s been some talk about restoring a ban on allowing offensive players to push teammates and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about that possibility during a press conference at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday. Sirianni joked that “some defensive coaches are bringing that up” and said that he thought forcing defenses to try to stop them while adapting their approach when it happens is “kinda what football is.”

“I thought it was good for the game. Obviously, I’m biased. We had a lot of success with it,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni said that the Eagles will ultimately “do whatever the rules say to do” in the event that the league decides to change the rules to take the rugby scrum-like play out of the game.

  1. Time to put the ban back in. Goal line stands are exciting but not when the defense has no chance. Just about every team has adopted this and seeing a team make a stop on the goal line is becoming very rare.

  2. Why can’t the defense just push back using the same leverage or is that concept too difficult for most DC’s to grasp? Works both ways folks. So let’s make a legal play illegal because only a few teams have mastered it? That’s intelligent.

  3. Most recent reports I’ve read are that several owners in the league are interested in seeing offshots of this play to develop. It certainly has garnered the interest of the press and the owners, which is more than can be said for other plays. So far, the two reasons I’ve heard why it should be banned are that 1) it’s dangerous, and 2) it’s not aesthetically pleasing. As for being dangerous, while there’ve been numerous other injuries in games played, to the best of my knowledge, there’s been no noteworthy injury that resulted from this play. As for the aesthetically pleasing, football is by nature a brutal, smash mouthed sport. This is not figure skating or gymnastics. The better course of action is to monitor this play for a year or so, and if it become problematic, modify what is allowed, or completely outlaw. Otherwise, there’s no valid reason not to let the play stand and evolve. The current discussion is just that, conversation with little substance.

