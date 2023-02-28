Report: Panthers, Saints, Jets set to meet with Derek Carr at Combine

Getty Images

Word on Monday night was that free agent quarterback Derek Carr will meet with a handful of teams at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week and he’s familiar with a couple of those teams already.

Carr has already visitied with the Saints and Jets and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will be meeting with both of those teams again. Carr is also reportedly going to meet with the Panthers and could add other teams to the list.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said last week that the team was “really not ready” to say if a meeting with Carr was in the cards, but there is a clear need for a quarterback in Carolina.

Carr’s brother said last week that the free agent process will be a long one and the wait for word about Aaron Rodgers‘ plans may be tied to any developments that will take place with Carr’s own search for a new place to play in 2023.