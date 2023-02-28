Ryan Poles: Plan is to start Justin Fields, but have to do homework on QB class

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2023, 10:22 AM EST
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
The Bears have the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and what they’ll do with it will be a storyline in the coming weeks and months.

Monday brought a report that said the team is leaning toward trading the pick away to a team looking for a quarterback, which would leave them to move forward with Justin Fields running the offense. There was also word that they intend to meet with the top quarterback prospects in this year’s class, which General Manager Ryan Poles confirmed during a press conference from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Poles said that isn’t a sign that they’re looking to move on without Fields, however. He said he has not spoken to other teams about trading the 2021 first-round pick and that the team’s mindset is to move forward with the quarterback, but that they need to do their due diligence on the players entering the league this year.

“That’s the plan right now. We’re going to do our homework on this class,” Poles said.

Poles reiterated that he’d need to be blown away by a prospect in order to shift gears at quarterback this offseason. If that doesn’t happen, it seems likely that another team will be on the clock when the draft begins in April.

3 responses to "Ryan Poles: Plan is to start Justin Fields, but have to do homework on QB class

  1. That is the plan…….unless they see a QB in the draft who has a greater than 50% completion percentage.

  2. Right now a QB candidate with a pulse AND working arms is already better than Justine Fields.

  3. This GM didn’t pick Fields so he should strongly consider a change if they feel they have a better option. Can’t swing and miss if you do decide to take one of the QBs. Fields has a lower ceiling because he is inaccurate with the football. None of the incoming QBs are must haves either so I would look to trade the pick.

