February 28, 2023
Allegations of withheld security deposits from season-ticker holders and diverted ticket sales to avoid giving the other teams their cut sparked a review of the financial habits of the Commanders. A secret $55 million loan discovered along the way may be the thing that brings the house down for Daniel Snyder.

Don Van Natta, Jr. of ESPN.com lays out the various facts and circumstances surrounding a transaction that he become the “primary focus” of federal prosecutors in Virginia.

The loan (technically a line of credit) initially emerged as an issue in the arbitration pursued by Snyder’s former minority partners.

The problem, for Snyder, traces to the notion that the loan was obtained without express approval of the team’s board of directors. Bank of America, which made the loan, repeatedly asked for proof of board approval. But board approval never was provided.

Per the ESPN.com report, a lawyer representing the team eventually admitted that approval does not exist.

Once the loan became an issue in the arbitration, the NFL reportedly pushed for the parties to submit the dispute to mediation, where it was resolved.

“Three billionaires — not a few whistleblowers — alleged to the NFL arbitrator that their partner had possibly committed bank fraud,” an unnamed source with firsthand knowledge of the proceedings told Van Natta. “This is jail time type of fraud. The NFL owes them as much of a fair shake as it owes Snyder. And the league had no interest in finding out what happened. They buried it and didn’t investigate it and covered it up.”

That makes this loan a major potential problem for Snyder. It also could become a problem for the league, if/when the prosecutor explores whether any effort to conceal potential “bank fraud” creates a crime of its own.

25 responses to "Secret loan becomes focus of federal probe of Commanders"

  1. Amazing that this level of investigative reporting was not performed on the infamous ‘Russian dossier’ that was paid for by George Soros.

  2. Question – Line of Credit? – not a loan. Did he use it? How much? Is this how he paid for the yacht? Could be a bomb, could be nothing. Facts are missing.

  4. Daniel Snyder is a very, very bad person. How anyone supports this piece of garbage is one of the mysteries of the world.

  5. oh look, another joint wash post/grandstanding politician fishing expedition. nothing more than a cheap ploy to bully Mr. Snyder into selling the team below market value.

  6. Seems to me there’s some culpability on the part of the bank. Lack of proper due diligence and oversight, in providing funds without first obtaining the board’s approval, feels like collusion between them and Snyder. And now they handle the sale of the franchise allegedly blocking some investors? All feels pretty corrupt. Sorry for the players, coaches and fans.

  7. The tipping point. People who hoard money have absolutely no tolerance for having their money messed with. Dan better have a fall guy.

  8. Snyder’s misconduct is not surprising cuz he is rotten to the core (the price gouging of the fans, selling expired airline peanuts at the stadium, the rampant sexual harassment including his personal seven figure settlement, illegally cutting down neighbors trees for a better view of the Potomac.) But was is shocking is that the NFL and Roger’s willingness to get in bed with this scoundrel. The NFL made a special accommodation and waived its own debt rules so that Danny could take out a loan, payoff off his partners, and sweep his fraudulent conduct under the rug. Shame on Roger.

  9. I really dont see this being a “major problem for the league.” It wasnt the leagues responsibility to sort this out. Its an issue between business partners.
    Of course the league might use it get rid of Snyder if they want him out.

  11. Just another story telling us what we already knew. Snyder is a criminal and Gooddell is corrupt. Snyder brazenly committed bank fraud.

  12. So the problem isn’t so much that it was a secret loan but that it was obtained on potentially fraudulent grounds. Why do rich people insist on committing fraud? I mean, c’mon.

  13. Man the NFL is full of snakes. Starts at the top with Goodell. I wish we had a commissioner who cared about the integrity of the sport instead of how deep his and the owners pockets are.

  14. Why in the name of Tom Landry did Bank of America go through with the transaction without proper paperwork? Seems to me, Bank of America has some culpability.

  16. amaf22 says:
    February 28, 2023 at 10:24 am
    oh look, another joint wash post/grandstanding politician fishing expedition. nothing more than a cheap ploy to bully Mr. Snyder into selling the team below market value.

    ———-

    Well Snyder has orchestrated 6 winning seasons in 24 years of ownership and never more than 10 wins. He has brought controversy to the team over and over. I would say he’s done the most to decrease the market value of the team.

    It will only be better once he’s gone for every fan. Supporting him makes no sense.

  17. Snyder is doing what all the other owners are . He just got caught and is going to be a scapegoat .

  19. Man!!! That Synder… we was already on double secret probation… and now this! He’s a rascally one!

  20. “Bank of America, which made the loan, repeatedly asked for proof of board approval. But board approval never was provided.”

    So, then why did BOA give the loan?

  21. FRY THEM-prosecute Snyder for pulling off this scam and charge Goodell and the league for conspiracy for covering it up. I think they have a case.

  23. Just when you think Lil Napoleon Snyder can’t be even worse, one finds he can and did more unethical, unprofessional, and disgusting things.

