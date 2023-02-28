XFL 3.0 ratings drop sharply in Week Two

Getty Images

The third iteration of the XFL saw ratings significantly lower than those generated by XFL 2.0 in 2020. In Week Two, the drop for the XFL was even sharper than it was three years ago.

Via Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, the viewership for the second week plummeted by 50 percent. The four games, televised by FX, ESPN, and ESPN2, averaged only 643,000 viewers.

In 2020, the drop from Week One to Week Two was 34 percent.

All games finished under one million viewers. Sunday’s San Antonio-Orlando contest led the week with 781,000 viewers. The Thursday night game pitting St. Louis against Seattle generated only 542,000 viewers.

In 2020, no XFL game finished until a million viewers until Week Five.

Attendance also has been sluggish for XFL 3.0. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, 12,011 showed up in Orlando, 11,675 in Houston, 10,386 in Seattle, and 6,023 in Las Vegas.

Through two weeks, that’s average attendance of 12,712.

The numbers aren’t horrible, but the trend is troubling. Three years after the XFL’s second try, the third installment has yet to resonate — despite the connection to the massive promotional platform that ESPN brings to the table.