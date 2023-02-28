XFL ratings decline by 50% from Week 1 to Week 2

Getty Images

The XFL’s ratings were disappointing in Week One. Then they sharply declined in Week Two.

The four XFL games in Week Two averaged 665,000 viewers, which is a 50 percent decline from the four XFL games in Week One, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. And the four XFL games in Week One were themselves a significant decline from Week One of the previous iteration of the XFL in 2020.

Part of the reason for the lower ratings is that two of the XFL’s Week One games aired on ABC, while all of the Week Two games were on cable, with ESPN, ESPN2 and FX all airing games.

If there’s any good news for the XFL, it’s that the ratings decline from Week One to Week Two was slightly less than the USFL saw last year, when its ratings declined by 57 percent from Week One to Week Two.