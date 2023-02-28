XFL ratings decline by 50% from Week 1 to Week 2

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 28, 2023, 5:22 PM EST
Arlington Renegades v Houston Roughnecks
The XFL’s ratings were disappointing in Week One. Then they sharply declined in Week Two.

The four XFL games in Week Two averaged 665,000 viewers, which is a 50 percent decline from the four XFL games in Week One, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. And the four XFL games in Week One were themselves a significant decline from Week One of the previous iteration of the XFL in 2020.

Part of the reason for the lower ratings is that two of the XFL’s Week One games aired on ABC, while all of the Week Two games were on cable, with ESPN, ESPN2 and FX all airing games.

If there’s any good news for the XFL, it’s that the ratings decline from Week One to Week Two was slightly less than the USFL saw last year, when its ratings declined by 57 percent from Week One to Week Two.

  2. I have to give the XFL credit – these ratings are better than I expected. I thought the league would fold after week 2, but it seems as if they are going to suck a week or two more out of this.

  3. Wow – who could have seen that coming?

    It’s simple: If it isn’t the NFL or BCS football, not enough people care enough to make it work. When the TV money is gone, so are they.

    Maybe someone should call the Saudis and see if they’d like to fund it?

  4. I’m waiting for the USFL to start. It seems like a much better product, and it has good backing. It should be around for a few years, if not longer.

  5. I keep telling you people football is synonymous with autumn. The powers that be are so greedy they just see money signs and forget the essence of football which will never change-have the games played on Friday evenings in the fall!

