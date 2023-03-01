Arrest warrant issued for Jalen Carter for reckless driving, racing

Posted by Charean Williams on March 1, 2023, 10:52 AM EST
SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia
Getty Images

A report earlier Wednesday indicated Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was present at teammate’s fatal crash and misled police about it. Now, comes word from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department that it has issued an arrest warrant for Carter for reckless driving and racing.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation into the January 15, 2023, fatal crash that occurred in the 900 block Barnett Shoals Road, the Athens Clarke-Country Police Department has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for Reckless Driving and Racing,” the statement reads. “The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition, and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m. The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph.

“The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash. The case will be given to the Solicitor General’s Office.”

Carter, a top prospect in the 2023 draft class, was scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday morning but did not.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and LeCroy, a Georgia recruiting staffer, died in the single-car wreck. Another football staffer and another football player were injured.

Police questioned Carter about whether he was racing the car driven by LeCroy, and Carter denied it.

Carter received a citation in September for driving 89 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Arrest warrant issued for Jalen Carter for reckless driving, racing

  1. What an absolutely preventable tragedy. Lying about draws so much in question about this young man’s character. 2 lives and untold millions lost in the blink of an eye.

  2. Condolences to the families of those who died.

    Carter will end up in the NFL but based on his judgement, for how long?

  3. The lie will be what gets him the most in court. For the draft I doubt this drops him out of the top 10. Will Anderson will go before him but not sure how many non-QBs would jump him even after this.

  4. Good way to cost yourself millions. He obviously didn’t learn from his first incident. Maybe losing some friends will wake him up.

    Hes lucky he’s not in jail.

  5. Carter better invest that first contract well, something tells me he’s going to be facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from the families of those in the other car.

  7. A misdemeanor? Really? Driving 100 MPH. Against the traffic. Resulting in a fatality. And only a misdemeanor??? Georgia apparently has a separate criminal code reserved for UGA football players because anyone else would be facing far more serious felony charges.

  11. I hate myself for saying this, but could he fall to the Eagles at 10? Not that we’d ever draft someone who isn’t a boy scout, team captain… But wow what a talent

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.