Arrest warrant issued for Jalen Carter for reckless driving, racing

Getty Images

A report earlier Wednesday indicated Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was present at teammate’s fatal crash and misled police about it. Now, comes word from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department that it has issued an arrest warrant for Carter for reckless driving and racing.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation into the January 15, 2023, fatal crash that occurred in the 900 block Barnett Shoals Road, the Athens Clarke-Country Police Department has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for Reckless Driving and Racing,” the statement reads. “The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition, and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m. The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph.

“The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash. The case will be given to the Solicitor General’s Office.”

Carter, a top prospect in the 2023 draft class, was scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday morning but did not.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and LeCroy, a Georgia recruiting staffer, died in the single-car wreck. Another football staffer and another football player were injured.

Police questioned Carter about whether he was racing the car driven by LeCroy, and Carter denied it.

Carter received a citation in September for driving 89 mph in a 45 mph zone.