Chiefs promote David Girardi to quarterbacks coach

The Chiefs stayed in the organization to find their new offensive coordinator and they did the same for their new quarterbacks coach as well.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced on Tuesday that the team is promoting David Girardi to the role. Matt Nagy was the quarterbacks coach last year, but he is moving to offensive coordinator with Eric Bieniemy off to Washington.

Girardi was the assistant quarterbacks coach and pass game analyst the last two seasons.

“David will work into [that role],” Reid said, via the team’s website. “I went through an interview process there…He’s the natural fit there, and that’s what he’ll be doing.”

Girardi was a quality control coach for his first three years in Kansas City.