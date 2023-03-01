Chris Ballard mum on Matt Ryan’s future

Getty Images

The Colts signed Philip Rivers as a free agent in 2020. They traded for Carson Wentz in 2021. They traded for Matt Ryan in 2022.

After four bridge starting quarterbacks, including Jacoby Brissett in 2019, the Colts are expected to draft one of the top prospects early in the first round this spring.

Ryan, though, remains on the roster and his $35.2 million remaining salary will become guaranteed March 17. The Colts can save $17.2 million by cutting him before then.

He has not decided on his future, because he has $12 million guaranteed that he wouldn’t get if he retired before March 17. Ryan said at the end of the season that he feels he still has “a lot of good football” left, though it remains to be seen whether he would get that chance.

The Colts haven’t announced what they intend to do, and General Manager Chris Ballard wasn’t saying Wednesday.

“We’ll work through it with Shane [Steichen]. We’ll work through it,” Ballard said. “We’re just getting the staff settled. We’ll start working through things next week.”

Ryan, 38, separated his throwing shoulder and was benched twice in 2022 as the Colts went 4-12-1.