Commanders sign Nathan Gerry to a one-year extension

The Commanders re-signed linebacker Nathan Gerry to a one-year extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Gerry was scheduled to become a free agent later this month.

He played four games for the Commanders in 2022 but recorded no stats.

The Eagles made Gerry a fifth-round selection in 2017, and he played four seasons in Philadelphia. Gerry saw action at both safety and linebacker, playing 46 games with 22 starts.

He tore his Achilles after seven games in 2020 and didn’t play a down in 2021.

In his career, he has 163 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed.