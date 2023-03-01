Dan Campbell: Lions grade players off tape, not running 40s at the Combine in pajamas

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2023, 5:23 PM EST
Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears
Getty Images

Lions coach Dan Campbell isn’t a big fan of the workouts that take place at the Scouting Combine.

Campbell said today that while he likes coming to the Combine so that he can meet some of the players in person, he considers the on-field drills to be a meaningless television show.

“I guess there is somewhat of a spectacle,” Campbell said. “To me it’s more, at this point, just to be able to sit with these guys. They get the medical during the week, but for us to be able to do these interviews is to me the biggest part of all this. It’s not even the working out portion. To me, you grade them off the tape, you don’t grade off somebody out here in pajamas, running the 40 with no defender around.”

Campbell said he likes in-person meetings with players, trying to get a feel for their competitiveness and passion for football.

“The meetings are great, the meetings are really pivotal. All the other stuff, whatever,” Campbell said.

That seems to be a growing sentiment at the Combine, where plenty of players are declining to participate in on-field drills, and plenty of coaches are deciding they have better things to do than attend.

15 responses to “Dan Campbell: Lions grade players off tape, not running 40s at the Combine in pajamas

  3. The more I see of him and hear from him the more I like him. He seems like possibly the only person that could change a team’s culture from trash to winner. It is a shame Washington did not get him.

  5. One of the NFL employees runs the 40 yard dash in a suit and tie, that’s enough to tell you what a joke the Combine is.

  6. That makes sense. If you want to find out how good a football player is, watch him play football. Just like judging a chef. Would you taste the food, or time him to see how fast he can chop onions?

  10. Maybe players are tired of coaches and GM’s treating them as property and not people……

  11. EDIT: Maybe players are tired of coaches and GM’s treating them as cattle and not human beings……

  12. I have NEVER heard a real GM grade someone at the combine. The only people that even talk about “rising draft stock” are sportswriters.

    In fact, NO ONE knows what a team’s draft board looks like because it’s so highly guarded – so HOW does a sportswriter even know if a player “rose” or “fell” at all? THEY DON’T.

    The combine is only used to make sure a player can do the basics. It’s NEVER been used to judge a player and no team GM has ever said they did.

    This is just MANUFACTURED controversy.

  13. Even the most bitter division hater has to at least have some love for Dan Campbell 😂

  15. Love MCDC all the drills are on tape. So he is right he will watch tape they don’t have to be present for the drills. Trust me they will watch all tape on potential high draft picks game tape and the underwear Olympics

