Derek Carr met with Panthers, Saints Tuesday; set to meet with Jets Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2023, 8:12 AM EST
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Getty Images

Derek Carr‘s search for a new team is continuing in Indianapolis this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the quarterback met with a pair of NFC South teams on Tuesday. He had his first meeting with the Panthers — which included team owner David Tepper — and a second meeting with the Saints.

Carr initially met with the Saints before he was released by the Raiders last month.

Carr also had a meeting with the Jets after his release that General Manager Joe Douglas called “fantastic” during a Tuesday press conference. Rapoport reports that they will sit down for another meeting on Wednesday and Jets owner Woody Johnson is expected to be part of that conversation.

