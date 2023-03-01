Georgia’s Nolan Smith breaks down discussing car crash death of teammate Devin Willock

Getty Images

The story of the Scouting Combine is that Georgia’s Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in this year’s draft, is facing charges of reckless driving and racing in the car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy. But today another Georgia player, Nolan Smith, said the focus should be on the loss of life.

Smith described Willock as a good friend and a fine young man who had a bright future ahead of him.

“This is the first time I’m talking about it,” Smith said, breaking down into tears. “That’s my guy. That’s one person that never did anything wrong. I get sensitive talking about it just because I love him and he never did anything wrong in his three years. He was supposed to graduate. Most people don’t know his brother passed like that. And I’m sorry to his mama. No one should live like that. No one deserves to die like that. He never did shit wrong. I’m sorry for my language, he never did anything wrong. Three years in a row that man showed up, worked day in and day out, he’s a two-time natty champ, you know? It’s written in stone. That’s all I’m going to say. . . . Devin, I love you.”

Smith also defended the character of Carter, calling him a great teammate and friend.