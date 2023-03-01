Jalen Carter: No question in my mind that I will be fully exonerated

Getty Images

Former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has released a statement in response to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department issuing an arrest warrant for him on Wednesday.

Carter is accused misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and racing as part of the law enforcement investigation into a car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy in January. Carter was in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine when the warrants were issued, but said in his statement that reports about his involvement include “inaccurate information” and that he will return to Georgia at an unspecified time to face the charges.

“It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented,” Carter said in his statement. “There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”

Carter is ranked among the top prospects in the entire 2023 draft class and was widely expected to be one of the first names called in April, but Wednesday’s developments have clouded his future for the time being.