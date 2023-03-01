Jonathan Gannon: I’m not sure if DeAndre Hopkins will be with Cardinals in 2023

Getty Images

One player whose name has likely come up in several conversations among the top football brass in Indianapolis this week is DeAndre Hopkins.

The Cardinals have not exactly been shy about making it known that Hopkins is available for a potential trade as the club begins a new era with G.M. Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Ossenfort told reporters on Tuesday that he’s talked with Hopkins and his representation. And Gannon also confirmed the uncertainty about Hopkins’ status with the team.

“I’m not sure,” Gannon said when asked if Hopkins will be on the team in 2023, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “We are evaluating everyone. I know this – he’s a premier receiver you have to have a plan for [to defend]. He limits you with how you have to play defense. … He’s a valuable asset for us.”

That value could come on the field as a receiver or in the form of draft picks in compensation.

Hopkins still has two seasons left on his contract, though he has no guaranteed money. The Cardinals could extend him to lower his $30.75 million cap number in 2023. They could also trade or release him. If they cut him before June 1, the team would save $22.6 million against the cap this season with $8.15 million in dead cap space.