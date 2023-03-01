Judge grants Michael Irvin’s request for expedited discovery against Marriott

Posted by Mike Florio on March 1, 2023, 7:17 PM EST
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1
Getty Images

Marriott wants the $100 million lawsuit filed against it by Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin to be dismissed. Even if that effort eventually succeeds, Marriott will have to cough up some information first.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Judge Amos Mazzant II granted Irvin’s request for discovery against Marriott.

This means that Marriott must surrender surveillance video and other requested materials, such as internal reports, more quickly than the rules otherwise would allow.

The evidence must be given to Irvin by Tuesday, March 7, at 5:00 p.m. CT. The judge authorized Marriott to redact the name of the employee who complained about him.

In his lawsuit, Irvin claims that Marriott employees woke him up, escorted him from the hotel grounds, and informed NFL Network of the incident.

“Michael and I are pleased with the ruling, and we thank the Court for ruling so quickly and equitably,” attorney Levi McCathern told Gehlken. “We look forward to receiving the information that we believe will prove that Michael was engaged in no wrongdoing.”

In a recent filing, Marriott said that Irvin made “harassing and inappropriate comments” to the unnamed employee. That could make it more difficult to determine whether Irvin did or didn’t do what he’s accused of doing based only on the video surveillance.

Other documents and evidence become important to the question of whether the story shifted from an allegation of physical misconduct to something verbal in nature after, for example, it was realized that the video shows nothing improper.

Marriott seeks dismissal on the basis that it doesn’t actually own the hotel at which the incident occurred. Marriott argues that it merely licenses its name to the property.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Judge grants Michael Irvin’s request for expedited discovery against Marriott

  1. The longer this goes on, the more it sounds like the side that’s worried is Marriott.

  2. In order to follow along here at PFT I’m thinking I should sign up for the online Law Review at one of our fine universities. Jus’ sayin…

  3. Florio beat me to it. Other documents and evidence become important to the question of whether the story shifted from an allegation of physical misconduct to something verbal in nature after, for example, it was realized that the video shows nothing improper.

    Marriott has nothing on video. Its going to be a he said she said. Basically someone got their feelings hurt and Marriott overreacted based on that. They didnt expect to get sued over it. So now they just want the whole thing dismissed on a technicality that they dont actually own the property. LOL

  4. They kicked him out of the hotel?
    What in the world did he say to that woman?

  5. Mike is going to get paid. And, frankly, he deserves to get paid after this.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.