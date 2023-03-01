Mickey Loomis: Derek Carr going through his process, we’re going through ours

Getty Images

The Saints had another meeting with free agent quarterback Derek Carr in Indianapolis this week, but it doesn’t sound like anything is imminent on the contract front.

Carr also met with the Panthers and Jets as part of a search that is expected to take a while because teams and Carr are weighing all of their options heading into the start of the new league year. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis suggested the two sides will continue to stay in touch as they move closer to making a decision about what direction to take in 2023.

“We had a good visit,” Loomis said, via the team’s website. “He’s going through his process and we’re going through our process, and we’ll see what happens.”

The Saints have started five quarterbacks since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season and they’ve fallen short of the playoffs each year, so it’s clear that they need to come up with a lasting solution under center to return to success on the field. The next couple of weeks should bring a better sense of whether Carr has a chance of being that solution in New Orleans.