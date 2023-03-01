Rams announce plan to part ways with Bobby Wagner on March 15

Getty Images

The Rams have confirmed their plan to part ways linebacker Bobby Wagner after the start of the new league year.

Word of the plan broke last week and the Rams officially announced the move as a mutual parting of ways on Wednesday. The move will wait until the new league year for cap reasons and a team could still try to trade for Wagner before the Rams release him.

Wagner had 140 tackles, six sacks, and two interceptions in his lone season in Los Angeles. Head coach Sean McVay praised his efforts in a statement.

“Bobby is an outstanding competitor and a leader that elevates everyone around him,” McVay said in a statement. “His perspective, steadiness, and consistency set an example for our players, coaches and staff. We are grateful for Bobby and his contributions to our organization during his time with the Rams.”

Wagner’s departure will clear $5 million in cap space for the Rams.