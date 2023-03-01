Reggie Wayne will remain Colts wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The change in head coaches in Indianapolis won’t lead to Reggie Wayne leaving his post.

Wayne announced that he will return to the Colts as their wide receivers coach for the 2023 season on Tuesday night and head coach Shane Steichen confirmed it on Wednesday. Wayne was hired to former head coach Frank Reich‘s staff in 2022 and he’ll do the same job in Steichen’s first season running the team.

The Colts have made changes elsewhere on the offensive staff. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, and tight ends coach Tom Manning are among the new faces in Indianapolis.

Before turning to coaching, Wayne played 14 seasons at wideout for the Colts. He is second in Colts history behind his longtime teammate Marvin Harrison in all major receiving categories.