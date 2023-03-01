Report: Daniel Snyder’s future is on the agenda for league committee meetings

Getty Images

The future of Commanders owner Dan Snyder has been an unofficial topic of discussion at recent league meetings. It’s about to be a formal agenda item.

The Associated Press reports that Snyder’s future will be discussed at upcoming committee meetings held in advance of the annual league meeting in Arizona.

Per the report, a vote to oust Snyder is possible, if he doesn’t choose to sell the team voluntarily.

In October, Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first owner to publicly question whether Snyder should continue to be an NFL owner. Other owners have opted to keep quiet, for now.

There’s no guarantee that a vote to boot Snyder from Club Oligarch would reach the requisite 24 votes. Some owners possibly won’t want to set a precedent that could be turned against them at some point down the road. Others may prefer having as many dysfunctional competitors as possible. Others may fear the legal chaos Snyder could cause.

Regardless, it feels as if an exit by Snyder is inevitable. The only question at this point seems to be when and how.