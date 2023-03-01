Report: Daniel Snyder’s future is on the agenda for league committee meetings

Posted by Mike Florio on March 1, 2023, 10:09 AM EST
Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The future of Commanders owner Dan Snyder has been an unofficial topic of discussion at recent league meetings. It’s about to be a formal agenda item.

The Associated Press reports that Snyder’s future will be discussed at upcoming committee meetings held in advance of the annual league meeting in Arizona.

Per the report, a vote to oust Snyder is possible, if he doesn’t choose to sell the team voluntarily.

In October, Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first owner to publicly question whether Snyder should continue to be an NFL owner. Other owners have opted to keep quiet, for now.

There’s no guarantee that a vote to boot Snyder from Club Oligarch would reach the requisite 24 votes. Some owners possibly won’t want to set a precedent that could be turned against them at some point down the road. Others may prefer having as many dysfunctional competitors as possible. Others may fear the legal chaos Snyder could cause.

Regardless, it feels as if an exit by Snyder is inevitable. The only question at this point seems to be when and how.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Report: Daniel Snyder’s future is on the agenda for league committee meetings

  1. Will Daniel Snyder be at the meeting where Daniel Synder’s future will be discussed? Awkward.

  3. There’s no guarantee that a vote to boot Snyder from Club Oligarch would reach the requisite 24 votes. Some owners possibly won’t want to set a precedent that could be turned against them at some point down the road.
    ==========

    Didn’t they force Eddie DeBartolo and Jerry Richardson to sell?

  5. Honestly the never ending reporting on all things Snyder is getting tiring. It’s starting to look really contrived.

  6. Sexual Harassment. Bank Fraud. Fraudulently retaining deposits. Skimming on payments to partners. Mary Jo White Investigation. Congressional investigation. Attorney General fraud lawsuit. DOJ criminal investigation. Horrible human being. What more does the League need to vote this guy out?

  10. As an Eagles fan, I’m really torn. I love that he keeps down a division rival. But I also loathe him as a person and he brings disrespect the league. I do fear Bezos buying the team…

    That said, all of his shananigans do bring into relief what a great owner Laurie is. Hate the eagles, fine, but tough to complain about our owner.

  11. For anyone posting that they want Snyder to stay, I hope, somehow, he is awarded ownership of the team you like. After 25 years of that, maybe then you will appreciate what fans of this team have endured. Time to go, Dan.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.