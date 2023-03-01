Report: Jalen Carter was present at teammate’s fatal crash, misled police about it

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, was present at the scene of a teammate’s fatal car crash on January 15, drove away, and misled police about it afterward, according to a new report.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitutions reports that Carter first told the police he was nearly a mile away when the fatal crash happened, then said he was behind the other vehicle and could see its taillights, and then said he was alongside the car when it crashed.

Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy was driving the car that crashed, and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock was a passenger. Both died. Another football staffer and another football player were injured.

Police questioned Carter about whether he was racing the other car, and Carter denied it.

The official story until now had been that it was a single-car accident caused by LeCroy driving too fast. It is not clear whether Carter could be in legal jeopardy based on the new information that his car was also at the scene. Carter has not commented publicly.

Carter was ticketed in September for driving 89 mph in a 45 mph zone.

45 responses to “Report: Jalen Carter was present at teammate’s fatal crash, misled police about it

  1. Does it matter that he may be both a liar and cheat. Its all about playing football. This is the guy passing on the combine to get in shape and giving himself another month to do so.

  2. So Jalen Carter is a LIAR, who is only looking out for #1. ‘Misled’ is such a soft word to use in this situation. Call it what it is, Carter LIED to the police!!!

  3. Can we stop with kids being kids nonsense coming out of Athens. This is a program out of control. I think this may be part of the reason assistant coaches have been jumping ship. The only thing that surprises me is that this came out before he signed his mega contract.

  5. What is the over under on his being a felon before the end of his rookie contract?

  7. It’s ok to lie. It’s post-truth America. We love liars. Just tell him to plead the 5th.

  8. What did the two people who survived the crash have to say about it? They would obviously be able to shed light on whether a car race was taking place.

  9. ImaPayne says:
    March 1, 2023 at 9:39 am
    Does it matter that he may be both a liar and cheat. It’s all about playing football. This is the guy passing on the combine to get in shape and giving himself another month to do so.
    ————————————————
    Those that show behavior issues in college never continue to get in trouble while in the NFL. It’s all only about playing, until you’re suspended or in jail. Imagine. About getting in shape? I guess you don’t know what off season programs are designed to do.

  10. 44 miles over the limit speeding suggests a lack of impulse control. Who wants to risk handing him multimillionaire on a 1st round rookie deal for him to be seriously injured or killed in a crash after he buys a car that can really go fast?

  11. Sounds like a drag race to me, and she lost control on the corner and crashed. I’d say his future is looking a little murky at this point, because the lawyers representing the deceased are going to be looking for damages from him if it’s proven they were racing, and the DA is probably going to seek charges

  12. The only reason for him to lie to police is if he was doing something that contributed to the crash……like racing the other car.

  13. Not to be Too cynical, but I assume it’s only coming out pre-draft cause a team wouldn’t mind the chance of him potentially falling a couple spots

  14. Where there is smoke, there is usually fire. And there is a LOT of smoke coming out of Jalen Carter, right now.

  15. To the people acting like this is irrelevant to his draft stock:

    How do you think the Raiders feel about using the #12 overall pick on Henry Ruggs? Teams absolutely are trying to figure out who makes insanely awful decisions. This was multiple awful decisions.

  16. Don’t assume anything here.

    The female staffer was driving the car and it’s a lot more likely she wouldn’t engage in drag racing than say a fellow player or a random kid.

    If she did, it’s on her and her passengers for allowing it.

    It very well could be a coincidence on the sledding thing. I was ticketed for speeding 5 times in a two year period around the same age range before I got the message.

    Is it fishy that he lied to the police? Ya.

    Should we be very careful before linking him to multiple fatalities? Absolutely.

  17. Sounds like he fits right in the Cleveland culture. Don’t worry young fella, there’s at least one team that will draft you.

  19. Never have gotten the driving fast thrill. The possibility of dying is enough of a deterrent. Go get on a roller coaster or something if it fascinates you that much.

  20. I hope that the lawyers for the deceased go after EVERY penny that Carter will earn in the future.

  21. After the Henry Ruggs incident, Im sure teams are taking their driving records into account a lot more now. He was racing for sure, we will see what it does to his draft position.

  22. Well, he can fall down to number 6 then. Lions need a beast in the middle. I do have concerns about this. But as always with football , can he play? It’s sad, but true

  23. I remember when Todd McShay said there were character concerns about Carter and he got roasted for it. Looks like he was right.

  25. Sadly had he just come forward to begin with this part of it would be over with. Sure there’s survivors guilt but he has that anyway. He could’ve been ticketed for speeding and it wreck less driving but nothing else. Now he just looks guilty for something additional for hiding the truth. I bet this has haunted him since it happened. But it good to see how players are using their NIL money. More money, more problems. Imagine just being satisfied with a luxurious college lifestyle, all the food, fame and gear. Travel, hotels fans…. And a $150k education…. And still wanting to get paid.

  26. I wasn’t there so I don’t know. But even if two cars were speeding off to the same house party and one crashed, it doesn’t make the other guilty of anything. Unless his driving caused the accident. Then leaving the scene and lying to the police could be a problem.

  28. This might be an unpopular opinion, but here goes… Don’t know all the true facts, but based on what’s been said here, these young men were being stupid and decided to break the law while driving. Two of them will never live out their lives because of that decision and Jalen Carter wants to continue to live out his without being truthful to the events of that night. Jalen Carter’s trajectory in life at this jucture is more important than bullrushing a QB in the NFL in the future. This is life. Simple decisions like this have severe consequences. Jalen needs to salvage his character and conscience before moving on. Nick Saban needs to look into a mirror and ask if he is doing all he can to make good men rather than gathering trophies.

  29. No way he was a top 5 pick before this anyways. Ohio State’s O-line absolutely swallowed him up. Overrated when you think about where other guys like Aaron Donald and JJ Watt went on draft day.

  30. Now we know why there have been recent reports about how Jalen Carter didn’t have any issues with teammates or coaches at Georgia. They must have known about this information and decided to try and move in front of this. Teams that focus on high character guys are likely to pass on Carter. I hope he enjoyed his speeding. That choice just cost him millions of dollars in potential earnings.

  31. No matter how this turns out , lives have been lost and changed forever. Senseless Tragedy!

  32. I’ve got 100 dollars in my wallet that says he absolutely was either racing or just being plain stupid. I see pure stupid Fast & Furious wannabes every day acting like they’re in a video game, there’s not a doubt in my mind he’s one of them if he’s already gotten a ticket for going 80+ in a 45 zone. Whenever I see one that was in a crash I laugh at them. Unfortunately there isn’t a cure for being stupid

  34. Carter is not in a lot of trouble if he was simply racing and lied. However, if let’s say his car bumped or otherwise caused the other car to crash while racing, he could be in an enormous amount of trouble. The two surviving witnesses should tell the story.

  35. Wasn’t Ruggs incident enough to make people realize what’s at stake.

    Job….LIFE.

  37. If I was a player I would not want him on my team, he only cares about him and not his friends who died, tell me he would quit on the team if the season was not good.. the nfl needs to stop letting trouble people into the league, cause giving them mega contacts only makes things worse. Let people who work hard never been in trouble in the sport instead.

  38. Annnnd now a warrant is out for his arrest. Good Job Jalen. I’d like to solve the puzzle please. “People who annoy you.”

  39. So, it sounds like he fled the scene of an accident, which is illegal, and people died. He didn’t stop to help. Saying he was young and panicked is not an excuse.

    If accurate, that speaks to the soul of a person.

  42. The reality is this will blow over even though the timing is unfortunate and it is a terrible tragedy. He will fall a little bit in the draft and some team will get a bargain value for a future pro bowl player that will start in the NFL for 12-15 years.

  44. A 21 year old kid racing? Say it ain’t so! This had a horrible outcome but this isn’t abnormal criminal behavior for a kid that age. Big mistake, that is likely to hurt him but turning that into career criminal is a ridiculous stretch.

  45. The first question at the player interview should be: Why should we invest our future in you when you engage in risky behavior like this?

