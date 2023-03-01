Report: Jalen Carter was present at teammate’s fatal crash, misled police about it

Getty Images

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, was present at the scene of a teammate’s fatal car crash on January 15, drove away, and misled police about it afterward, according to a new report.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitutions reports that Carter first told the police he was nearly a mile away when the fatal crash happened, then said he was behind the other vehicle and could see its taillights, and then said he was alongside the car when it crashed.

Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy was driving the car that crashed, and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock was a passenger. Both died. Another football staffer and another football player were injured.

Police questioned Carter about whether he was racing the other car, and Carter denied it.

The official story until now had been that it was a single-car accident caused by LeCroy driving too fast. It is not clear whether Carter could be in legal jeopardy based on the new information that his car was also at the scene. Carter has not commented publicly.

Carter was ticketed in September for driving 89 mph in a 45 mph zone.