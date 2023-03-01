Rob Leonard leaving Ravens for Raiders

Getty Images

Ravens outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard is leaving the team for the Raiders, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Leonard will serve as the Raiders’ defensive line coach.

Leonard has coached in the NFL for 10 seasons, joining the Ravens in 2022 after three seasons in Miami. He was the outside linebackers coach (2021), assistant defensive line coach (2020) and linebackers coach (2019) while with the Dolphins.

Leonard spent the first six seasons of his NFL coaching career (2013-18) as an assistant with the Giants.

Before joining the NFL ranks, Leonard coached at his alma mater, North Carolina State, where he was a graduate assistant for three seasons (2010-12).