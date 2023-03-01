Terry Fontenot: We appreciate Marcus Mariota and what he did when he was here

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 1, 2023, 11:33 AM EST
Atlanta Falcons v Washington Commanders
The Falcons released Marcus Mariota on Tuesday, ending his tenure with the team after one unsuccessful season.

The No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft, Mariota had not been a starter since losing the job in Tennessee to Ryan Tannehill midway through the 2019 season. But in 13 games in 2022, he completed 61.3 percent of his possessor 2,219 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He rushed for 438 yards with four TDs.

“We really appreciate Marcus and all the things he did while he was here,” General Manager Terry Fontenot said at the Combine on Tuesday. “Personally and professionally, a great man.

“We’ve had great communication with both he and his agent Ryan Tollner throughout the process, and we just believe we’re doing what’s best for the team at this time. But appreciate him and what he did when he was here.”

That leaves Desmond Ridder and Logan Woodside as the two quarterbacks under contract for 2023 with Ridder as the presumed QB1. But Fontenot said they’re not naming him the starter heading into the offseason program.

“We wouldn’t do that,” Fontenot said. “We wouldn’t make any announcements like that, or we’re not in the business of anointing players, but again, really excited about the things he’s done, but we’re going to add to the position.”

Fontenot added that the club has liked Ridder’s makeup, how he’s handled his roles, and the way he played in his four starts at the end of the season.

Ridder completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also fumbled three times.

“He dealt with adversity, he got off the mat, and he kept fighting,” Fontenot said. “So, Desmond has done some good things, and we know he’s going to continue to improve this offseason, and we’re going to continue to add to the position, whether it’s free agency, the draft, or both.

“We’ve talked about the quarterback position and how we want to make sure we continue to add to that position, and we want to keep bringing players in. Really excited about Desmond, and yet we’re going to add to the position.”

  1. Always thought he would be a great backup in SF or maybe Miami. His days as a starter are over, but he still has a lot of time to make money as a backup. Just ask Chad Henne.

  2. Give me a break, this is all window dressing from a new GM that just proved that he will say whatever he has to in order to pass the blame. Mariota straight up left the team after they benched him, and everyone knows that theyre in the Lamar Jackson sweepstakes, so leave Ridder out of a question about Marcus, and dont use your rookie QB as a shield. Fontenot’s dropped the ball a couple times in such a short span, the future is not looking bright in Hotlanta

  3. Wouldn’t you just love to hear some honest comments just once….”well he really stunk so we had to cut him”. The man threw an interception while sitting .

