Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons plead not guilty to battery charges

Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons entered not guilty pleas to battery charges in a Las Vegas courtroom on Thursday.

Kamara, Lammons and two other men were indicted by a grand jury last month on two charges — one count of conspiracy to commit battery gross misdemeanor and one count of battery substantial bodily harm felony — as a result of an incident in February 2022. A jury trial is set to begin in July.

Kamara is accused of punching a man multiple times in the face during a dispute outside of a club in Las Vegas. The other men allegedly stomped on the victim, who, per the police report, was knocked unconscious and suffered an orbital fracture.

That man also filed a civil lawsuit against Kamara for $10 million.