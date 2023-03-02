Appeals court reinstates assault lawsuit filed against Jerry Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2023, 1:53 PM EST
Cowboys owner/G.M. Jerry Jones is rarely at a loss for words. A recent court development may have him saying very little at the Scouting Combine.

Earlier this week, a Texas appeals court ruled that a previously-dismissed personal injury lawsuit against Jones should proceed, via Lana Ferguson of the Dallas Morning News. The case had been thrown out by a lower court in February 2022.

The case flows from an alleged incident at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018. Jones allegedly kissed the plaintiff “on the mouth” and “forcibly grabbed her without her consent.”

The attorney for the plaintiff, who is proceeding under the initials J.G., expressed approval of the decision to reinstate the case.

“We always knew we were going to win because the law was on our side,” Thomas Daniel Bowers said. “A victim’s finally going to get her day in court, and that’s very important.”

As the litigation moves forward, Jones inevitably will be questioned under the oath, in a deposition.

A separate issue arises from whether the NFL will investigate and/or punish Jones under the Personal Conduct Policy. Some believe there’s a double standard when it comes to holding players and owners accountable; a section of Playmakers is dedicated to that dynamic.

  2. As an example of how the media influences narrative over time, imagine the difference in perception if Dan Snyder had done this.

  3. A serious allegation that is determined worthy of a day in court. Don’t judge without knowing details. Hopefully, justice will be served.

  4. Does this mean Jerry is going to have to sell his team too?

  5. I wish someone would hold the media accountable. Talk about double standards. Previous post was so correct!! If it was Daniel Snyder they’d be piling on.

  7. Imagine current standards being applied to Richard Dawson, former compulsive smoocher of family feud.
    ___________________________________________

    Just as creepy…I don’t know if Jerry Jones actually did this or not, but if he did, I don’t blame the woman for pressing charges.

