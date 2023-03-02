Brandon Beane: Josh Allen will be ready to roll for the offseason program

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 2, 2023, 4:16 PM EST
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was dealing with an elbow injury suffered in the Week 14 victory over the Jets.

But as Allen mentioned after the season ended, his elbow did not require surgery — only rest and recovery.

At his Combine press conference, Buffalo General Manager Brandon Beane was asked how healthy Allen was at the end of the season.

“Josh wasn’t perfect,” Beane said this week. “He takes hits and obviously the elbow, he had the setback against the Jets. But he’s a warrior, he’s not going to use it as an excuse.

“I think as the year progressed after that injury he was getting better and better. He was able to remove the brace that he had to wear for the first few weeks. No one’s 100 percent, though.”

Beane added that Allen is doing well now.

“I know he’s played golf a few times and he’s kind of hitting the reset [button],” Beane said. “But he’ll be ready to roll come this offseason [program].”

Allen finished the regular season completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards with 35 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and 13 fumbles with five lost. He also rushed for 762 yards with seven TDs.

6 responses to “Brandon Beane: Josh Allen will be ready to roll for the offseason program

  3. Yeah ok. But will his confidence and accuracy (or lack there of).

  4. Billshistorian … pocket passers are more protected now. Running quarterbacks are just another runner. Running backs have short shelf life’s.

  5. billshistorian says:
    March 2, 2023 at 4:27 pm
    For all the talk about Allen taking too many hits, the injury occurred in the pocket.

    I also like to point out that Peyton Manning and Big Ben played same number of seasons and yet pocket passer manning was equally broken down as scrambler Big Ben.

    I wish people would just stop with the taking hits thing. It’s football and Allen is a football player. Stop using Cam as your one example of a running QBs career ending early

    ———-

    The Bills run a lot of designed QB runs with Allen. Manning not Ben never ran any of those….ever

