Calais Campbell: Lamar Jackson wants to get a deal done to stay with Ravens

Posted by Charean Williams on March 2, 2023, 5:59 PM EST
Lamar Jackson’s standoff with the Ravens in contract talks has prompted questions about whether the quarterback truly wants to stay in Baltimore.

Jackson’s teammate, Calais Campbell, doesn’t think it’s even a question.

“He wants to get a deal done, and that’s the most important part,” Campbell told NFL Network. “Sometimes guys who are part of a team and don’t want to be there anymore, use [free agency] as an opportunity to go elsewhere. But he wants to be [with the Ravens].”

ESPN reiterated this week that Jackson wants a fully guaranteed contract, something the Ravens are reluctant to offer.

While General Manager Eric DeCosta said this week he’s “hopeful” the Ravens will be able to strike a long-term deal with Jackson before Tuesday’s deadline, it is trending toward Baltimore using the franchise tag on Jackson.

DeCosta said the Ravens have not decided whether they’ll use the exclusive or non-exclusive franchise tag for Jackson.

  1. I’d take Jackson over any QB except Mahomes. The other “elite” QB took a big jump When they got the weapons around them that Jackson has never had. When they were working with subpar weapons they were subpar QBs. Jackson is elite regardless of who is around him.

  2. NFL history has already proven over paid over rated QBS destroy the present and future of a team!

    The Ravens will be one less AFC team to worry about…

